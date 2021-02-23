Things appear to be looking up for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) is 23.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $5.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRGA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.71, the stock is 12.80% and 15.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 7.11% at the moment leaves the stock 12.27% off its SMA200. SRGA registered -41.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2576 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1967.

The stock witnessed a 29.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.18%, and is -7.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has around 935 employees, a market worth around $303.98M and $155.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.62% and -45.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.40%).

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $26.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.40% in year-over-year returns.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA), with 9.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.65% while institutional investors hold 76.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.21M, and float is at 64.59M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 67.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Krensavage Asset Management, LLC with over 6.42 million shares valued at $14.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.86% of the SRGA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.92 million shares valued at $10.78 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.91 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $10.76 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 4.59 million with a market value of $10.06 million.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STOLPER MARK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STOLPER MARK bought 16,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $25001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Simpson Stuart F. (Director) bought a total of 333,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $1.50 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the SRGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Rich Terry M. (President and CEO) acquired 808,204 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 1,100,936 shares of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA).