Unity Software Inc. (U) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

172 institutions hold shares in Unity Software Inc. (U), with 44.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.25% while institutional investors hold 73.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.97M, and float is at 224.23M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 61.97% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 43.3 million shares valued at $3.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the U Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 32.96 million shares valued at $2.88 billion to account for 12.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC XII Management LLC which holds 24.5 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $2.14 billion, while D1 Capital Partners, LP holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 12.97 million with a market value of $1.13 billion.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is -24.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.11 and a high of $174.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $121.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.94% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.02% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -86.23% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.46, the stock is -16.37% and -21.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -7.23% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.46.

The stock witnessed a -21.43% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.39%, and is -8.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 3719 employees, a market worth around $30.48B and $772.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.33% and -34.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.90%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $216.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 176 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 107 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jabal Kim, the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Jabal Kim sold 10,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $126.30 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39250.0 shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Bibby Brett (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $128.43 per share for $1.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Keene Ruth Ann (SVP, CLO & GC & Corp Sec’y) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $128.41 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 54,750 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).