Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) is 260.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is 106.61% and 173.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 85.52% off its SMA200. MYT registered 20.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 113.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.80.

The stock witnessed a 188.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 263.01%, and is 82.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.17% over the week and 15.09% over the month.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $44.02M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 318.67% and -56.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.50%).

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), with 934.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.76% while institutional investors hold 11.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.94M, and float is at 7.94M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 10.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 24333.0 shares valued at $40636.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the MYT Shares outstanding.