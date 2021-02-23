Verastem Inc. (VSTM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) is 20.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $4.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is 11.98% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing -8.21% at the moment leaves the stock 49.93% off its SMA200. VSTM registered 17.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7316.

The stock witnessed a 17.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.03%, and is 8.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $437.90M and $91.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.96% and -44.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.40%).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 404.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.80% in year-over-year returns.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Verastem Inc. (VSTM), with 11.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.99% while institutional investors hold 48.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.51M, and float is at 164.40M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 45.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.49 million shares valued at $28.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the VSTM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 10.75 million shares valued at $13.01 million to account for 6.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.19 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $9.91 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 8.07 million with a market value of $9.76 million.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARBERICH TIMOTHY J bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Verastem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 25 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,161,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 25 and was made at $1.91 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.14 million shares of the VSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,301,300 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 17,303,351 shares of Verastem Inc. (VSTM).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 1.21% up over the past 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is -20.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.