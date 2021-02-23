Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is 176.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $3.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -31.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is -3.35% and 52.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -7.08% at the moment leaves the stock 157.44% off its SMA200. VTNR registered 42.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 215.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6070 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8172.

The stock witnessed a 80.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 284.77%, and is -7.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 17.87% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $81.30M and $137.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 391.87% and -37.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $41.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), with 13.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.43% while institutional investors hold 19.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.56M, and float is at 30.32M with Short Float at 8.38%. Institutions hold 13.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tensile Capital Management LLC with over 1.5 million shares valued at $0.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.29% of the VTNR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.5 million shares valued at $0.75 million to account for 3.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC which holds 1.28 million shares representing 2.81% and valued at over $0.64 million, while Trellus Management Company, LLC holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $0.53 million.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading -7.68% down over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is -10.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 73.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.