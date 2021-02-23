What should you know before buying stock in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is -0.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.67 and a high of $162.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALXN stock was last observed hovering at around $155.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.02% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -10.58% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.81, the stock is -1.02% and 0.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.02% off its SMA200. ALXN registered 50.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.68.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.38%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) has around 3837 employees, a market worth around $34.49B and $6.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.46 and Fwd P/E is 10.68. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.03% and -4.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.19 with sales reaching $1.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) Top Institutional Holders

1,076 institutions hold shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN), with 608.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 93.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.20M, and float is at 218.93M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 93.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.84 million shares valued at $2.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.03% of the ALXN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.17 million shares valued at $2.84 billion to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.14 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 8.76 million with a market value of $1.0 billion.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bazarko Daniel, the company’s SVP, Controller, CAO. SEC filings show that Bazarko Daniel sold 24,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $157.70 per share for a total of $3.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30883.0 shares.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Carino Tanisha (EVP & CCAO) sold a total of 1,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $122.26 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16102.0 shares of the ALXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Franchini Indrani Lall (EVP, Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 6,853 shares at an average price of $114.69 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 28,218 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -7.52% down over the past 12 months. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is -12.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.