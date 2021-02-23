Which institution holds the most shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

311 institutions hold shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB), with 467.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 103.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.32M, and float is at 49.88M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 102.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.77 million shares valued at $314.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.43% of the CTB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.11 million shares valued at $206.76 million to account for 10.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.89 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $157.39 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $92.17 million.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is 39.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.82 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTB stock was last observed hovering at around $43.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.87% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.28% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -61.83% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.64, the stock is 41.26% and 42.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.33 million and changing 29.40% at the moment leaves the stock 65.73% off its SMA200. CTB registered 111.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.48.

The stock witnessed a 40.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.51%, and is 35.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) has around 8720 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.28 and Fwd P/E is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 309.84% and 27.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $624.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dickson Kathryn P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dickson Kathryn P bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $23.89 per share for a total of $47775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Dickson Kathryn P (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $24.84 per share for $12422.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the CTB stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB): Who are the competitors?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is 55.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.