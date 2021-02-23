Which institution holds the most shares in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

28 institutions hold shares in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), with 9.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.62% while institutional investors hold 14.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.60M, and float is at 104.71M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 13.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.5 million shares valued at $9.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the WRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Claret Asset Management Corp with 3.7 million shares valued at $4.55 million to account for 2.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 3.2 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $3.94 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) is 51.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.33% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.62% higher than the price target low of $1.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is 43.85% and 44.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 10.06% at the moment leaves the stock 62.63% off its SMA200. WRN registered 176.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2815 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2359.

The stock witnessed a 47.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.34%, and is 35.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.87% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 505.47% and 9.45% from its 52-week high.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..