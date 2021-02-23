Which Institutions Own Shares In Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)?

257 institutions hold shares in Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.78% while institutional investors hold 112.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.34M, and float is at 59.63M with Short Float at 11.54%. Institutions hold 103.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.26 million shares valued at $78.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.87% of the DBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.51 million shares valued at $35.36 million to account for 10.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Investment Counselors of Maryland which holds 3.67 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $19.94 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.18% of the shares totaling 3.35 million with a market value of $18.2 million.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is 59.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $16.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -74.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.21, the stock is 1.22% and 26.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 68.35% off its SMA200. DBI registered -22.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.65.

The stock witnessed a 31.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.29%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $907.69M and $2.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.88. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 369.62% and -23.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $626.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 653.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferree Deborah L, the company’s V Chairman & President. SEC filings show that Ferree Deborah L sold 4,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $7.26 per share for a total of $32096.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that SONNENBERG HARVEY L (Director) sold a total of 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $5.60 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2774.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Rawlins Roger (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 52,265 shares at an average price of $2.88 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 159,368 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).