Which Institutions Own Shares In DURECT Corporation (DRRX)?

153 institutions hold shares in DURECT Corporation (DRRX), with 3.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 55.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 201.88M, and float is at 183.77M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 55.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 26.41 million shares valued at $54.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.00% of the DRRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lion Point Capital, LP with 17.73 million shares valued at $36.7 million to account for 8.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.16 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $29.31 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 10.26 million with a market value of $21.25 million.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) is 23.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $2.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 49.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 3.91% and 13.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 21.40% off its SMA200. DRRX registered 17.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0059.

The stock witnessed a 14.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.26%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $574.36M and $42.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.36% and -13.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DURECT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $6.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.50% in year-over-year returns.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at DURECT Corporation (DRRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bleichroeder LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bleichroeder LP sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $1.68 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26.41 million shares.

DURECT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Joice Judy R (Sr. VP Operations & Corp QA) sold a total of 57,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $2.45 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32747.0 shares of the DRRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Bleichroeder LP (10% Owner) disposed off 39,388 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $98525.0. The insider now directly holds 26,664,656 shares of DURECT Corporation (DRRX).

DURECT Corporation (DRRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.28% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 1.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.71.