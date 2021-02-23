Who are the Institutional Holders in DoorDash Inc. (DASH)?

4 institutions hold shares in DoorDash Inc. (DASH), with 10.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.72% while institutional investors hold 38.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 308.54M, and float is at 189.98M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 29.50% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is 24.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.38 and a high of $256.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $205.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -27.9% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.2% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -78.07% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $178.07, the stock is -8.44% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -13.55% at the moment leaves the stock 0.22% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $186.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.68.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% In the last 1 month and is -12.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 3279 employees, a market worth around $54.94B and $2.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1195.10. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.53% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.00%).

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $936.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.70% this year.