Who are the Institutional Holders in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)?

243 institutions hold shares in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), with 5.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.76% while institutional investors hold 97.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.10M, and float is at 184.14M with Short Float at 7.06%. Institutions hold 94.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 28.5 million shares valued at $739.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.82% of the PACB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.12 million shares valued at $392.1 million to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 14.32 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $371.47 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 7.48% of the shares totaling 13.47 million with a market value of $349.53 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is 44.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $53.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $43.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.59% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.61% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.8% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.44, the stock is -4.16% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing -12.99% at the moment leaves the stock 165.39% off its SMA200. PACB registered 793.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 478.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.11.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.07%, and is -25.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.77% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $6.92B and $78.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 445.71. Profit margin for the company is -64.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1601.82% and -30.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.60%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $25.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 68.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 64.60% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORDONEZ KATHY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ORDONEZ KATHY sold 220,771 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $47.99 per share for a total of $10.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21875.0 shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Botstein David (Director) sold a total of 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $49.62 per share for $7.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Shapiro Lucy (Director) disposed off 101,666 shares at an average price of $50.40 for $5.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 38.32% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 59.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.