Who are the Institutional Holders in Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)?

115 institutions hold shares in Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.26% while institutional investors hold 46.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.57M, and float is at 86.80M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 45.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 5.3 million shares valued at $5.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.67% of the RMTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.79 million shares valued at $4.84 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sabby Management, LLC which holds 3.6 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $3.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $2.82 million.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) is 53.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.82% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 3.71% and 22.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -4.91% at the moment leaves the stock 6.12% off its SMA200. RMTI registered -51.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3652 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2056.

The stock witnessed a 13.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.80%, and is -11.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $143.30M and $62.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.75% and -59.74% from its 52-week high.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $15.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richmond David S., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Richmond David S. sold 42,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $43724.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Rockwell Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Richmond David S. (10% Owner) sold a total of 521,876 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.01 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61278.0 shares of the RMTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Richmond David S. (10% Owner) disposed off 278,124 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,611,780 shares of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI).

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading 40.14% up over the past 12 months. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -14.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.