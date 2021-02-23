Who are the Institutional Holders in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)?

1 institutions hold shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH), with institutional investors hold 5.83% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 5.83% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 1.21 million shares valued at $12.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the VIH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. with 1.0 million shares valued at $10.08 million to account for 4.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.8 million shares representing 3.86% and valued at over $8.06 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 2.43% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $5.09 million.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) is 75.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $22.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03%.

Currently trading at $17.70, the stock is 5.54% and 29.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 35.49% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11.

The stock witnessed a 18.87% In the last 1 month and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.95% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.38% and -21.54% from its 52-week high.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) Analyst Forecasts

.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alpine Global Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Alpine Global Management, LLC sold 717 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $10504.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.7 million shares.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Alpine Global Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,577 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $13.98 per share for $50006.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.71 million shares of the VIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Alpine Global Management, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,860 shares at an average price of $14.11 for $40355.0. The insider now directly holds 2,702,272 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH).