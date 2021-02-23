Who is the Top Investor In American International Group Inc. (AIG)?

995 institutions hold shares in American International Group Inc. (AIG), with 465.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 92.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 867.71M, and float is at 860.91M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 92.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.34 million shares valued at $2.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.44% of the AIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 76.56 million shares valued at $2.9 billion to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 68.85 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $1.9 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 37.89 million with a market value of $1.04 billion.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is 16.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.07 and a high of $49.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.8% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.10, the stock is 8.86% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.26 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 31.73% off its SMA200. AIG registered -9.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.78.

The stock witnessed a 7.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.40%, and is 6.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $37.57B and $45.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.42% and -11.69% from its 52-week high.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $10.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -286.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quane Alessandrea C., the company’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Quane Alessandrea C. sold 7,576 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $38.64 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6978.0 shares.

American International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Quane Alessandrea C. (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $38.68 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44086.0 shares of the AIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP I (10% Owner) acquired 625,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 625,000 shares of American International Group Inc. (AIG).

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 22.86% up over the past 12 months. Prudential plc (PUK) is 3.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.