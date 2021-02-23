Will The RealReal Inc. (REAL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is 46.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $29.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $27.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.26% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -30.05% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.61, the stock is 11.81% and 23.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 71.88% off its SMA200. REAL registered 79.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.10.

The stock witnessed a 3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.58%, and is 4.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.91% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 2353 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $311.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 472.20% and -3.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.10%).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $93.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in The RealReal Inc. (REAL), with 4.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.86% while institutional investors hold 93.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.87M, and float is at 84.59M with Short Float at 12.25%. Institutions hold 89.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.12 million shares valued at $197.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.43% of the REAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 5.6 million shares valued at $81.03 million to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.7 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $67.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 4.68 million with a market value of $91.52 million.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wainwright Julie, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wainwright Julie sold 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $23.93 per share for a total of $3.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.05 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Sahi Levesque Rati (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $25.90 per share for $42191.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Gustke Matt (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 518 shares at an average price of $27.19 for $14084.0. The insider now directly holds 176,928 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).