Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

650 institutions hold shares in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), with 10.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.48% while institutional investors hold 80.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.78M, and float is at 105.39M with Short Float at 7.85%. Institutions hold 73.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.38 million shares valued at $745.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the WYNN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.29 million shares valued at $738.76 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.74 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $760.48 million, while Capital International Investors holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 4.35 million with a market value of $312.11 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is 12.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.84 and a high of $135.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $123.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.11% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -37.77% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.75, the stock is 13.55% and 13.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 41.22% off its SMA200. WYNN registered -0.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.68.

The stock witnessed a 16.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.53%, and is 7.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 30200 employees, a market worth around $14.20B and $2.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.85. Profit margin for the company is -53.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 253.66% and -6.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.98 with sales reaching $794.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 116.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.60% in year-over-year returns.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulroy Patricia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mulroy Patricia sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $119.79 per share for a total of $47916.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6897.0 shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Whittemore Ellen F (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $108.13 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27174.0 shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Billings Craig Scott (President and CFO) disposed off 4,673 shares at an average price of $113.50 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 83,539 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is 7.33% higher over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 67.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.