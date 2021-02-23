Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is -9.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of $76.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $62.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.32% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.41% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.42, the stock is -4.27% and -6.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -9.69% off its SMA200. XEL registered -14.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.18.

The stock witnessed a -7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has around 11367 employees, a market worth around $32.61B and $11.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.67 and Fwd P/E is 19.04. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.72% and -20.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $2.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Top Institutional Holders

1,146 institutions hold shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 79.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 530.00M, and float is at 523.79M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 79.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.21 million shares valued at $3.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the XEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.62 million shares valued at $3.11 billion to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 35.06 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $2.42 billion, while Magellan Asset Management Ltd holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 32.81 million with a market value of $2.26 billion.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prager Frank P, the company’s SVP, Strategy, Planning & Ext.. SEC filings show that Prager Frank P sold 3,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $63.45 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33472.0 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Prager Frank P (SVP, Strategy, Planning & Ext.) sold a total of 5,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $69.66 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37183.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, FOWKE BENJAMIN G S III (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 99,798 shares at an average price of $71.31 for $7.12 million. The insider now directly holds 361,733 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) that is trading -20.31% down over the past 12 months. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -22.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.