1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Volatility At 4.57%, Should You Add A Position?

250 institutions hold shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), with 21.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.67% while institutional investors hold 140.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.73M, and float is at 24.56M with Short Float at 24.50%. Institutions hold 93.02% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.59 million shares valued at $119.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.50% of the FLWS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.92 million shares valued at $75.9 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Holdings Group Inc. which holds 2.02 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $52.46 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $46.38 million.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) is 21.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.15 and a high of $39.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLWS stock was last observed hovering at around $31.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.07% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.52, the stock is -1.99% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 22.59% off its SMA200. FLWS registered 73.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.76.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.73%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.30 and Fwd P/E is 18.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.69% and -20.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $412.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.10% in year-over-year returns.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G sold 17,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $31.69 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G (CEO and President) sold a total of 17,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $32.08 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the FLWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, POPAT DINESH (President, BloomNet, Inc.) disposed off 507 shares at an average price of $30.98 for $15707.0. The insider now directly holds 15,023 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 19.94% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.32.