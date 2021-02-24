3 stocks to watch in trade today: New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Genmab A/S (GMAB)

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) shares are 27.67% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.09% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 27.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.18% and 26.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analyst offering the recommendations for the stock has a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NFH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.93. The forecasts give the New Frontier Health Corporation stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 7.5% or 7.5%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) was at $2.56, declining -43.74 in the normal trading session on Wednesday. Its opening price was $3.90 and its shares traded within the range of $2.56-$3.90. The company now has a market cap of about $447,342,025‎. The stock has a half-year performance of 213.79%.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB), on the other hand, is trading around $35.03 with a market cap of $24.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.56 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genmab A/S (GMAB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GMAB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $134.71 million. This represented 50.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $270.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $3.38 billion from $3.05 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $1.35 billion while total current assets were at $3.06 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.14 billion.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genmab A/S having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 3.94 million shares worth more than $160.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.52 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.