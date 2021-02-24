A peek at Cerecor Inc. (CERC): Who has invested in It?

81 institutions hold shares in Cerecor Inc. (CERC), with 4.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.97% while institutional investors hold 70.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.90M, and float is at 36.43M with Short Float at 5.11%. Institutions hold 66.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 30.13 million shares valued at $79.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.23% of the CERC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 6.23 million shares valued at $16.46 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Opaleye Management Inc. which holds 2.62 million shares representing 3.50% and valued at over $6.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $5.97 million.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) is 39.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CERC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.67, the stock is 1.69% and 18.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -9.38% at the moment leaves the stock 38.48% off its SMA200. CERC registered 0.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2821 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6656.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.57%, and is -12.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $300.21M and $5.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.45% and -18.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerecor Inc. (CERC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerecor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 85.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cerecor Inc. (CERC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $6.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.63 million shares.

Cerecor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Harrell James Archie Jr (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $2.28 per share for $390.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28180.0 shares of the CERC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Sullivan Christopher Ryan (Interim CFO) acquired 5,095 shares at an average price of $2.28 for $11606.0. The insider now directly holds 8,049 shares of Cerecor Inc. (CERC).

Cerecor Inc. (CERC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is trading 17.67% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.