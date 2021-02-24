A peek at Medallia Inc. (MDLA): Who has invested in It?

248 institutions hold shares in Medallia Inc. (MDLA), with 13.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.03% while institutional investors hold 101.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.93M, and float is at 137.59M with Short Float at 10.38%. Institutions hold 92.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 44.41 million shares valued at $1.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 29.52% of the MDLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 10.57 million shares valued at $289.76 million to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 8.89 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $243.76 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 8.15 million with a market value of $270.78 million.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is 27.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.04 and a high of $48.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDLA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.89% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -24.44% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.31, the stock is -3.54% and 9.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 32.86% off its SMA200. MDLA registered 44.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.87.

The stock witnessed a 7.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.85%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) has around 1579 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $459.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 693.61. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.78% and -12.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medallia Inc. (MDLA) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medallia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $124.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at Medallia Inc. (MDLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oulman Roxanne, the company’s CFO and EVP. SEC filings show that Oulman Roxanne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $45.49 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Medallia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Hald Borge (Director) sold a total of 117,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $45.33 per share for $5.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.14 million shares of the MDLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Hald Borge (Director) disposed off 78,000 shares at an average price of $44.23 for $3.45 million. The insider now directly holds 2,255,576 shares of Medallia Inc. (MDLA).