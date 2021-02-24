A peek at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who has invested in It?

193 institutions hold shares in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), with 854.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 99.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.42M, and float is at 66.83M with Short Float at 12.29%. Institutions hold 98.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.99 million shares valued at $212.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the MRSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.8 million shares valued at $180.95 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.65 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $123.82 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 3.45 million with a market value of $91.69 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is -28.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $29.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.27% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.17% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.05, the stock is -10.32% and -14.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -6.49% off its SMA200. MRSN registered 111.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.06.

The stock witnessed a -3.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.83%, and is -13.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 362.38% and -34.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.10%).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $170k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -97.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 304.80% in year-over-year returns.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowinger Timothy B, the company’s Chief Science & Tech. Officer. SEC filings show that Lowinger Timothy B sold 8,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $21.54 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31444.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Mandelia Ashish (VP, Controller) sold a total of 545 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $21.28 per share for $11598.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Hack Andrew A. F. (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $18.16 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 3,695,667 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -28.30% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.77.