A peek at NOW Inc. (DNOW): Who has invested in It?

338 institutions hold shares in NOW Inc. (DNOW), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 96.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.00M, and float is at 108.35M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 95.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.9 million shares valued at $121.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.37% of the DNOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.45 million shares valued at $75.0 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 8.59 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $61.68 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.90% of the shares totaling 6.49 million with a market value of $46.6 million.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is 42.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $11.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -105.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 9.47% and 24.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 42.26% off its SMA200. DNOW registered 13.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

The stock witnessed a 25.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.54%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $1.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 96.79. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.59% and -8.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.70%).

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $337.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -340.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.20% in year-over-year returns.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times.

NOW Inc. (DNOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) that is trading 0.23% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.