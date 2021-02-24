A peek at Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Who has invested in It?

534 institutions hold shares in Quidel Corporation (QDEL), with 4.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.79% while institutional investors hold 98.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.22M, and float is at 37.09M with Short Float at 7.09%. Institutions hold 87.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.26 million shares valued at $765.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.13% of the QDEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.6 million shares valued at $647.56 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.51 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $630.73 million, while Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $410.04 million.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is -6.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.99 and a high of $306.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QDEL stock was last observed hovering at around $163.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.87% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.87% off the consensus price target high of $371.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.52% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.42, the stock is -25.88% and -20.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -21.87% off its SMA200. QDEL registered 111.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $214.35.

The stock witnessed a -28.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.34%, and is -24.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has around 1370 employees, a market worth around $8.10B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.11. Profit margin for the company is 80.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.39% and -45.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.50%).

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quidel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $9.57 with sales reaching $755.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 971.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 73.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 332.30% in year-over-year returns.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Quidel Corporation (QDEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRYANT DOUGLAS C, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that BRYANT DOUGLAS C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $165.30 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Quidel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that POLAN MARY LAKE PH D (Director) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $192.25 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24329.0 shares of the QDEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, POLAN MARY LAKE PH D (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $284.17 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 35,329 shares of Quidel Corporation (QDEL).

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 41.98% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 171.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.