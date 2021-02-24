A peek at TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC): Who has invested in It?

299 institutions hold shares in TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), with 984.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.76% while institutional investors hold 103.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.55M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 7.27%. Institutions hold 100.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.22 million shares valued at $117.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.21% of the TPIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.71 million shares valued at $89.99 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schroder Investment Management Group which holds 1.66 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $87.5 million, while Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $73.09 million.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) is 17.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.19 and a high of $81.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPIC stock was last observed hovering at around $63.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.17% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -35.3% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.24, the stock is -9.86% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 67.16% off its SMA200. TPIC registered 148.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.97.

The stock witnessed a -9.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.22%, and is -19.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $1.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.62. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 577.63% and -23.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $449.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -405.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weiss Daniel G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Weiss Daniel G sold 6,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $41.74 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27571.0 shares.

TPI Composites Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that GIOVACCHINI PAUL G (Director) sold a total of 63,227 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $40.68 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the TPIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Weiss Daniel G (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $43.34 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 34,248 shares of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading -16.15% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.