Analysts suggest LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) could spike 54.0% in a year

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is 26.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $5.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIVX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.14, the stock is -4.89% and 8.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -8.61% at the moment leaves the stock 33.38% off its SMA200. LIVX registered 211.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1486 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9395.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.31%, and is -14.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.25% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $279.04M and $54.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 475.00% and -19.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-385.00%).

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveXLive Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $20.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 102.60% in year-over-year returns.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX), with 18.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.54% while institutional investors hold 58.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.36M, and float is at 51.26M with Short Float at 9.89%. Institutions hold 44.02% of the Float.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ELLIN ROBERT S, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that ELLIN ROBERT S bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $3.25 per share for a total of $650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.57 million shares.

LiveXLive Media Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that ELLIN ROBERT S (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $3.13 per share for $626.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.57 million shares of the LIVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, ELLIN ROBERT S (CEO & Chairman) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $2.90 for $1450.0. The insider now directly holds 1,566,366 shares of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX).

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is trading 51.94% up over the past 12 months. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) is -0.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.