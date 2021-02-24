Analysts suggest Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) could spike 71.69% in a year

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) is -2.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $5.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.68, the stock is -15.63% and -9.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 6.47% off its SMA200. MBIO registered -6.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4183 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5337.

The stock witnessed a -28.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.36%, and is -10.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 106.74% and -29.50% from its 52-week high.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mustang Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO), with 14.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.42% while institutional investors hold 33.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.25M, and float is at 50.58M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 26.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.34 million shares valued at $12.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the MBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.78 million shares valued at $5.59 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.56 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $4.92 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $4.57 million.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Litchman Manuel MD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Litchman Manuel MD bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Mustang Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $2.66 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Litchman Manuel MD (President and CEO) acquired 153,846 shares at an average price of $3.25 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 488,846 shares of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO).

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 61.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.