Analysts suggest Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) could spike 22.08% in a year

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) is 28.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $8.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLDB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.87% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -387.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.74, the stock is 34.66% and 42.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.88 million and changing 41.78% at the moment leaves the stock 147.58% off its SMA200. SLDB registered 206.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 278.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.43.

The stock witnessed a 51.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.05%, and is 34.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.32% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 404.66% and 12.34% from its 52-week high.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), with 19.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.32% while institutional investors hold 99.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.30M, and float is at 30.07M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 67.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 10.8 million shares valued at $81.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.87% of the SLDB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 9.98 million shares valued at $75.62 million to account for 16.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 7.98 million shares representing 13.20% and valued at over $60.47 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 11.68% of the shares totaling 7.06 million with a market value of $53.52 million.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ganot Ilan, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Ganot Ilan sold 457 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $7.66 per share for a total of $3501.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3026.0 shares.

Solid Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Morris Carl Ashley (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 3,459 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $6.14 per share for $21238.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the SLDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Ganot Ilan (CEO & President) disposed off 10,713 shares at an average price of $6.14 for $65776.0. The insider now directly holds 1,199,821 shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB).