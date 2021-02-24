ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is 10.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANGI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.64, the stock is -3.35% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 15.89% off its SMA200. ANGI registered 80.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.47.

The stock witnessed a 17.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.67%, and is -6.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $7.29B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 123.03. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.07% and -23.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $373.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), with 4.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 115.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 499.91M, and float is at 77.08M with Short Float at 14.83%. Institutions hold 114.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parnassus Investments /ca with over 10.6 million shares valued at $139.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.56% of the ANGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.24 million shares valued at $121.9 million to account for 11.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.84 million shares representing 8.75% and valued at over $90.3 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $45.02 million.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowrie Allison, the company’s CMO. SEC filings show that Lowrie Allison sold 44,133 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $15.75 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Hicks Bowman Angela R. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $15.59 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ANGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Lowrie Allison (CMO) disposed off 6,900 shares at an average price of $17.52 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 588,265 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI).

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is trading 17.43% up over the past 12 months. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is 54.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.