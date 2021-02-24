Aon Plc (AON) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,136 institutions hold shares in Aon Plc (AON), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 109.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.60M, and float is at 225.53M with Short Float at 10.45%. Institutions hold 108.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 20.2 million shares valued at $4.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the AON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.6 million shares valued at $3.72 billion to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.31 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $3.66 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 10.06 million with a market value of $2.12 billion.

Aon Plc (NYSE: AON) is 9.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.93 and a high of $232.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AON stock was last observed hovering at around $228.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $239.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.9% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.82% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $231.28, the stock is 5.92% and 9.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 14.47% off its SMA200. AON registered 3.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.13.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.98%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Aon Plc (AON) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $52.44B and $11.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.41 and Fwd P/E is 18.92. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.69% and -0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Aon Plc (AON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aon Plc (AON) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aon Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.04 with sales reaching $3.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Aon Plc (AON) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Aon Plc (AON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davies Christa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Davies Christa sold 11,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $224.89 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Aon Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Davies Christa (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 36,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $228.36 per share for $8.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the AON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Andersen Eric (President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $197.46 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 96,467 shares of Aon Plc (AON).