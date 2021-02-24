Are we looking at the next big move in At Home Group Inc. (HOME)?

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is 57.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $28.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOME stock was last observed hovering at around $25.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -28.16% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.35, the stock is -1.14% and 17.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 64.92% off its SMA200. HOME registered 280.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.59.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.75%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) has around 6289 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $1.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.46. Profit margin for the company is -28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1929.17% and -14.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

At Home Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $522.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -558.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.50% in year-over-year returns.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in At Home Group Inc. (HOME), with 534.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 90.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.51M, and float is at 64.27M with Short Float at 15.46%. Institutions hold 90.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.43 million shares valued at $161.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.10% of the HOME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 million shares valued at $79.27 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Peak Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.38 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $67.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $64.41 million.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at At Home Group Inc. (HOME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheetz Ashley F, the company’s CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Sheetz Ashley F sold 99,254 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $25.92 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8037.0 shares.

At Home Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Knudson Jeffrey R (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 21,849 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $24.83 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23626.0 shares of the HOME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, McLeod Norman E (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) disposed off 13,071 shares at an average price of $24.90 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 10,462 shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is trading 277.45% up over the past 12 months. Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is 1819.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.