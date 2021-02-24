Are we looking at the next big move in Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)?

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) is 24.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFET stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -6.52% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -13.24% at the moment leaves the stock 28.83% off its SMA200. SFET registered -13.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7667 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2885.

The stock witnessed a 5.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.89%, and is -25.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 12.13% over the month.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $32.13M and $4.71M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.67% and -58.35% from its 52-week high.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Analyst Forecasts

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), with 4.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 0.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.15M, and float is at 3.54M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 0.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 43752.0 shares valued at $62127.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the SFET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 24878.0 shares valued at $35326.0 to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 14000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $19880.0, while Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 10730.0 with a market value of $15236.0.