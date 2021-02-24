Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) is -14.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARLO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.66% higher than the price target low of $8.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is -18.46% and -18.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -5.65% at the moment leaves the stock 25.01% off its SMA200. ARLO registered 101.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.51.

The stock witnessed a -17.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.28%, and is -12.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has around 349 employees, a market worth around $523.65M and $364.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 456.67% and -36.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.10%).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $77.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 76.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.66M, and float is at 75.86M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 74.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.89 million shares valued at $92.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.04% of the ARLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.07 million shares valued at $26.66 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 5.01 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $39.02 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $26.04 million.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Summers Grady, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Summers Grady bought 178 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $7.86 per share for a total of $1399.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Mattingly Gordon (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $10.29 per share for $4198.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the ARLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Busse Brian (General Counsel) disposed off 8,346 shares at an average price of $9.68 for $80789.0. The insider now directly holds 365,980 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO).