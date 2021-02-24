Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.01% Upside

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.01 and a high of $262.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $241.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $264.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.01% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -20.73% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $241.46, the stock is -0.41% and 1.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 21.34% off its SMA200. TEAM registered 64.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $237.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $207.82.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.06%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 4907 employees, a market worth around $59.99B and $1.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 175.48. Profit margin for the company is -65.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.49% and -7.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $487.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.50% in year-over-year returns.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

676 institutions hold shares in Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 95.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.19M, and float is at 129.16M with Short Float at 5.64%. Institutions hold 94.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.83 million shares valued at $3.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.70% of the TEAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.25 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 5.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 6.58 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $1.54 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 6.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.31.