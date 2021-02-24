Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) – The 28.58% Upside Potential Remains

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) is -21.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.56 and a high of $53.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZRE stock was last observed hovering at around $30.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.61% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.14% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.14, the stock is -13.47% and -18.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 17.18% off its SMA200. AZRE registered 100.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.60.

The stock witnessed a -28.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.49%, and is -7.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has around 605 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $201.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.89% and -40.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azure Power Global Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $60.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.50% in year-over-year returns.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), with 3.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.44% while institutional investors hold 98.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 44.74M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 91.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.26 million shares valued at $722.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 50.50% of the AZRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.82 million shares valued at $83.98 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.95 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $58.1 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $32.23 million.