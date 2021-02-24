Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Is Down -2.62% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is -2.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.10 and a high of $95.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $78.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.58% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.32% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.14, the stock is 0.31% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -4.87% off its SMA200. BAX registered -12.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.12.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.94%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $39.66B and $11.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.67 and Fwd P/E is 19.63. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.08% and -17.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $2.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

1,488 institutions hold shares in Baxter International Inc. (BAX), with 686.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 88.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 509.00M, and float is at 504.41M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 88.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 41.37 million shares valued at $3.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the BAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 40.94 million shares valued at $3.28 billion to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 39.18 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $3.14 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 24.07 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Sean, the company’s SVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Martin Sean sold 47,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $78.67 per share for a total of $3.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39640.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that FORSYTH JOHN D (Director) sold a total of 310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $83.59 per share for $25913.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33969.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, GAVIN JAMES R III (Director) disposed off 14,899 shares at an average price of $86.41 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 39,508 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 41.98% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 264.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.