BioNTech SE (BNTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

207 institutions hold shares in BioNTech SE (BNTX), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 10.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.67M, and float is at 223.06M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 10.51% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 4.63 million shares valued at $377.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.92% of the BNTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.9 million shares valued at $236.3 million to account for 1.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.57 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $128.38 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $116.29 million.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is 37.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.00 and a high of $131.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $114.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63% off its average median price target of $104.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.36% off the consensus price target high of $112.38 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -51.15% lower than the price target low of $74.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.97, the stock is -2.49% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 35.31% off its SMA200. BNTX registered 265.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.05.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.95%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.26. Distance from 52-week low is 299.89% and -14.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioNTech SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $231.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -300.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 345.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 642.00% in year-over-year returns.