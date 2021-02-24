Box Inc. (BOX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BOX Stock Is Going Next

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is 6.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.22% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.30, the stock is 5.45% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.21 million and changing 9.60% at the moment leaves the stock 6.29% off its SMA200. BOX registered 21.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.79.

The stock witnessed a 8.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.03%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 368 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $755.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.43. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.38% and -12.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.30%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Box Inc. (BOX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $196.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in Box Inc. (BOX), with 4.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.97% while institutional investors hold 83.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.47M, and float is at 153.98M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 81.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.33 million shares valued at $312.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the BOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.0 million shares valued at $234.73 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starboard Value LP which holds 10.98 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $198.13 million, while RGM Capital, LLC holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 7.48 million with a market value of $135.01 million.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dylan C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Dylan C sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $18.30 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Levie Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $19.22 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.67 million shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $18.04 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 1,169,495 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading 94.95% up over the past 12 months. CDW Corporation (CDW) is 21.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.89.