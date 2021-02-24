Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Is Up 52.01% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is 52.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $54.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XEC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.01% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.7% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -14.04% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.02, the stock is 19.08% and 29.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 9.63% at the moment leaves the stock 78.77% off its SMA200. XEC registered 44.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.28.

The stock witnessed a 28.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.37%, and is 6.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has around 987 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $1.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.32. Distance from 52-week low is 369.30% and 4.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cimarex Energy Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $485.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Top Institutional Holders

427 institutions hold shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 96.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.01M, and float is at 99.83M with Short Float at 2.98%. Institutions hold 94.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.87 million shares valued at $370.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the XEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.67 million shares valued at $325.31 million to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 5.39 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $202.11 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 4.46 million with a market value of $167.19 million.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENTSCHEL DAVID A, the company’s Director Emeritus. SEC filings show that HENTSCHEL DAVID A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $38.01 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20505.0 shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO (Director Emeritus) sold a total of 2,414 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $39.07 per share for $94317.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14852.0 shares of the XEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, ALBI JOSEPH R (Former Executive VP, COO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $39.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 110,813 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -26.17% down over the past 12 months. SM Energy Company (SM) is 62.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.