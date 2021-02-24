Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DUK Stock Is Going Next

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is -2.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.13 and a high of $103.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $88.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 5.28% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $89.04, the stock is -3.03% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 1.74% off its SMA200. DUK registered -12.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.38.

The stock witnessed a -1.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.90%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 28793 employees, a market worth around $66.34B and $23.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.31% and -14.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $6.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

1,866 institutions hold shares in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), with 776.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 64.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 735.00M, and float is at 702.07M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 64.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.6 million shares valued at $5.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the DUK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 51.23 million shares valued at $4.69 billion to account for 6.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 37.29 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $3.41 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 29.56 million with a market value of $2.71 billion.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Savoy Brian D, the company’s SVP,Chief Transform&AdminOff. SEC filings show that Savoy Brian D sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $88.39 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9082.0 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Jamil Dhiaa M. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $92.63 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36786.0 shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CFO) disposed off 254 shares at an average price of $82.50 for $20955.0. The insider now directly holds 86,228 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -15.28% down over the past 12 months. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is -11.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.