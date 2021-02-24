Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is 17.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $56.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $50.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.43% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1.26% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $50.63, the stock is 2.18% and 11.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 23.85% off its SMA200. DT registered 53.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.68.

The stock witnessed a 12.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.80%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 2243 employees, a market worth around $14.34B and $657.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 143.84 and Fwd P/E is 80.49. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.08% and -10.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $191.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.40% in year-over-year returns.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

455 institutions hold shares in Dynatrace Inc. (DT), with 3.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 96.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 281.01M, and float is at 193.03M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 95.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thoma Bravo, LP with over 84.3 million shares valued at $3.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 29.83% of the DT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.59 million shares valued at $718.0 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.33 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $490.18 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 11.18 million with a market value of $483.94 million.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZUBER PAUL ANDREW, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZUBER PAUL ANDREW sold 7,712 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $51.87 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Burns Kevin C (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,849 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $52.08 per share for $96295.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82983.0 shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Greifeneder Bernd (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 1,244 shares at an average price of $53.53 for $66591.0. The insider now directly holds 848,234 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).