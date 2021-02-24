Genpact Limited (G) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -2.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.41 and a high of $43.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $39.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.43% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.78% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.27, the stock is -0.86% and -1.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 3.37% off its SMA200. G registered -6.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.07.

The stock witnessed a -2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.81%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 96500 employees, a market worth around $7.71B and $3.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.47 and Fwd P/E is 15.57. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.47% and -8.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $924.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

423 institutions hold shares in Genpact Limited (G), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 105.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.95M, and float is at 175.60M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 104.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 26.67 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the G Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 25.39 million shares valued at $988.79 million to account for 13.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Advisory Inc. which holds 17.93 million shares representing 9.47% and valued at over $698.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.58% of the shares totaling 16.25 million with a market value of $633.05 million.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mehta Piyush, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Mehta Piyush sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $43.00 per share for a total of $3.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that White Heather (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 15,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $41.14 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29065.0 shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Mehta Piyush (Senior Vice President) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $42.00 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 179,359 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 25.36% up over the past 12 months. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is -44.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.