Here are the top Institutional holders of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) shares

68 institutions hold shares in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS), with institutional investors hold 95.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.54M, and float is at 1.38M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 95.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 1.92 million shares valued at $19.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.68% of the ALUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Glazer Capital LLC with 1.91 million shares valued at $19.2 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omni Partners LLP which holds 1.9 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $19.1 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $18.11 million.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS) is 19.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $15.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALUS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is -5.25% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. ALUS registered 21.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.39.

The stock witnessed a 15.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.70%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 148.15. Distance from 52-week low is 29.73% and -21.47% from its 52-week high.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) Analyst Forecasts

