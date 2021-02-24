Here are the top Institutional holders of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares

298 institutions hold shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 102.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.89M, and float is at 73.82M with Short Float at 13.65%. Institutions hold 100.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 12.63 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the FATE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.6 million shares valued at $691.51 million to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.78 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $616.38 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.65% of the shares totaling 6.67 million with a market value of $606.64 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is 5.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.75 and a high of $121.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $100.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.48% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -218.27% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.48, the stock is -4.10% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 75.35% off its SMA200. FATE registered 211.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.05.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.07%, and is -5.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $8.15B and $18.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 470.03% and -21.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.10%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $4.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 73.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wolchko J Scott, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Wolchko J Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $102.01 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $98.29 per share for $2.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $103.05 for $3.09 million. The insider now directly holds 393,793 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -1.84% down over the past 12 months. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -1.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.49.