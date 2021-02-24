Here are the top Institutional holders of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares

280 institutions hold shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), with 5.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.70% while institutional investors hold 105.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.99M, and float is at 27.64M with Short Float at 25.18%. Institutions hold 88.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.5 million shares valued at $86.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.60% of the ICPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.83 million shares valued at $69.88 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.55 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $63.0 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.57% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $61.71 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is 13.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.78 and a high of $98.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.47% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -12.48% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.12, the stock is -17.37% and -9.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -38.49% off its SMA200. ICPT registered -69.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.33.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.51%, and is -9.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 583 employees, a market worth around $927.40M and $300.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.23% and -71.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.50%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.47 with sales reaching $85.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.90% in year-over-year returns.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapadia Sandip, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Kapadia Sandip sold 2,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $24.47 per share for a total of $53663.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23764.0 shares.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Kapadia Sandip (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $32.78 per share for $57791.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27158.0 shares of the ICPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Campagna Jason (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,192 shares at an average price of $47.44 for $56543.0. The insider now directly holds 8,778 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 46.57% up over the past 12 months. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is 20.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.