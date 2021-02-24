Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Volatility At 5.56%, Should You Add A Position?

143 institutions hold shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), with 997.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 73.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.80M, and float is at 124.85M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 72.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 16.02 million shares valued at $53.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.73% of the HMHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. with 10.63 million shares valued at $35.4 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 8.58 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $28.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 7.96 million with a market value of $26.52 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) is 83.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $6.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.39% off the consensus price target high of $5.35 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -111.03% lower than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is 6.00% and 34.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -7.13% at the moment leaves the stock 113.57% off its SMA200. HMHC registered 2.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 170.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29.

The stock witnessed a 13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.74%, and is -5.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $747.37M and $1.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 494.17% and -10.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.70%).

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $200.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $3.22 per share for a total of $62.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Allen Daniel M. (Director) bought a total of 52,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $3.39 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the HMHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Allen Daniel M. (Director) acquired 97,378 shares at an average price of $3.38 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC).

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 324.72% up over the past 12 months. Pearson plc (PSO) is 43.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.69.