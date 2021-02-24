Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Is Down -5.75% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -5.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.39 and a high of $29.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.22% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 30.52% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is -5.07% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.74% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -1.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.38.

The stock witnessed a -3.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.71%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 347 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $108.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.96% and -50.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.20%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $26.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.50% in year-over-year returns.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

225 institutions hold shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), with 7.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.60% while institutional investors hold 103.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.47M, and float is at 66.17M with Short Float at 21.45%. Institutions hold 93.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.48 million shares valued at $115.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.16% of the KPTI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.0 million shares valued at $87.6 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Palo Alto Investors Lp which holds 5.09 million shares representing 6.91% and valued at over $74.26 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 4.79 million with a market value of $69.92 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frenkel Ran, the company’s EVP, Chief Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that Frenkel Ran sold 2,887 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $14.83 per share for a total of $42818.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46126.0 shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Shah Jatin (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $14.83 per share for $17590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51791.0 shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Shacham Sharon (President & CSO) disposed off 9,495 shares at an average price of $14.83 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 575,126 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -5.08% down over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 10.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.09.