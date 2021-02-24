Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) up 23.48% since start of the year

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) is 23.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $57.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAXN stock was last observed hovering at around $36.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.62% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -94.61% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.03, the stock is -22.53% and -8.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 30.19% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.91.

The stock witnessed a -26.55% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.18%, and is -27.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.57% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has around 5194 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $967.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 197.37% and -39.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.40%).

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.1 with sales reaching $242.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), with 19.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.44% while institutional investors hold 82.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.77M, and float is at 13.59M with Short Float at 21.15%. Institutions hold 33.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.01 million shares valued at $57.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the MAXN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.95 million shares valued at $55.22 million to account for 9.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.82 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $23.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $21.05 million.