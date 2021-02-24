MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) is 51.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEIP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 27.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is 7.43% and 24.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 27.00% off its SMA200. MEIP registered 75.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0093.

The stock witnessed a 33.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.99%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $408.26M and $39.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 454.17% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.40%).

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $6.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 402.40% in year-over-year returns.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 71.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.52M, and float is at 109.33M with Short Float at 7.24%. Institutions hold 69.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with over 10.14 million shares valued at $26.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.01% of the MEIP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 8.53 million shares valued at $22.53 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.99 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $18.45 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $14.64 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Savara Inc. (SVRA) that is -19.22% lower over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 41.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.22.